U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) poses with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during their meeting ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

UNITED NATIONS Russia is ready to open "standing channels of communication" with the U.S.-led coalition bombing Islamic State militants in Syria in a bid to boost the fight against "terrorist groups," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Russia said earlier on Wednesday it had launched air strikes against Islamic State militants.

"We have informed the authorities of the United States and other members of the coalition created by the Americans and are ready to forge standing channels of communication to ensure the maximum effective fight against the terrorist groups," Lavrov told the United Nations Security Council.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, writing by Michelle Nichols)