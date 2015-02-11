UNITED NATIONS A Belarusian delegate at a United Nations disarmament forum warned fellow diplomats about an unusual type of weapon: jars of mayonnaise being thrown by topless women during discussions about war and peace.

The delegate issued a statement of concern during the Geneva-based U.N. Conference on Disarmament's discussion on Tuesday about improving its transparency. Belarus asked whether there was a plan to open up the meetings to members of the general public.

According to the official record of the session, the delegate said such a policy could create difficulties for security and support staff.

"What if there were topless ladies screaming from the public gallery throwing bottles of mayonnaise, asked Belarus," the official summary said.

The record added that the president of the Conference on Disarmament, a diplomat from Mexico, replied that "members of the public were already entitled to attend plenary meetings of the conference and sit in the public gallery, and so in theory could already drop mayonnaise onto delegates."

The Mexican said it was unlikely the gallery would ever be flooded with thousands of people, noting that there were only two people in the public gallery during Tuesday's meeting.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Grant McCool)