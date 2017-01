U.S. President Barack Obama walks back to the Oval Office upon his return to the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RTSNWPO

(L-R) Protesters wearing masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker, U.S. President Barack Obama and China's President Xi Jinping demand protection of the rights of refugees, migrants and displaced people, ahead of the world leaders meeting about the global refugee crisis next week, in front of Spain's foreign ministry in Madrid, Spain, September 16, 2016. The banner reads 'More then 17 persons die every day across the world trying to reach a dignified life'. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will convene a meeting with world leaders to discuss the global refugee crisis at a United Nations gathering next week, the White House said on Thursday.

"There are too few countries around the world that are bearing a significant burden in the form of hundreds of thousands, and in some cases even millions, of individuals who fled their home country to avoid violence," White House spokesman Josh Earnest.

