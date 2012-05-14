Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
UNITED NATIONS U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon has asked the 193-member world body to extend the term of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay for a further two years, his press office said on Monday.
Pillay's four-year term was due to end later this year. Ban gave no details on why he had asked Pillay - a former South African high court judge - to stay on.
"The Secretary-General trusts the General Assembly will approve this extension," Ban's office said in a statement.
Pillay has most recently been vocal in calling for the international community to protect the rights of civilians in Syria, where a 14-month conflict has brought the country to the brink of civil war.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
BEIRUT/ANKARA Iran summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran on Monday over comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan accusing the Islamic Republic of destabilising the region.