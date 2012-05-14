UNITED NATIONS U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon has asked the 193-member world body to extend the term of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay for a further two years, his press office said on Monday.

Pillay's four-year term was due to end later this year. Ban gave no details on why he had asked Pillay - a former South African high court judge - to stay on.

"The Secretary-General trusts the General Assembly will approve this extension," Ban's office said in a statement.

Pillay has most recently been vocal in calling for the international community to protect the rights of civilians in Syria, where a 14-month conflict has brought the country to the brink of civil war.

