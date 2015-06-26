UNITED NATIONS United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the U.N. Security Council condemned the attacks in Tunisia, Kuwait and France on Friday, called for justice and Ban said the world body's commitment to fight extremism had only been strengthened.

"Far from weakening the international community's resolve to fight the scourge of terrorism, these heinous attacks will only strengthen the commitment of the United Nations to help defeat those bent on murder, destruction and the annihilation of human development and culture," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said.

Earlier on Friday in separate attacks, a gunman opened fire at a Tunisian hotel killing 28 people, including British, German and Belgian tourists, a decapitated body daubed with Arabic writing was found in France and a suicide bomber killed two dozen people at a mosque in Kuwait.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice," the 15-member body said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Christian Plumb)