UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia, Chad, Nigeria, Chile and Lithuania were elected by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Thursday to serve a two-year term on the U.N. Security Council.

They will replace Azerbaijan, Guatemala, Morocco, Pakistan and Togo on the 15-member Security Council on January 1, 2014. All five countries were elected unopposed, but they still needed approval from two-thirds of the General Assembly to secure their seats.

There are five veto-holding permanent members of the council - the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China - and 10 temporary members without veto power.

