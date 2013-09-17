Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir speaks during joint news conference with opposition Umma Party leader and former Prime Minister Al-Sadiq Al Mahadi (L) after their meeting at Mahadi's house in Omdurman August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM Sudan said on Tuesday it had applied for a U.S. visa for President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, despite the International Criminal Court arrest warrant out against him over charges of masterminding genocide and war crimes in Darfur.

Sudan's government said the visa would let the president attend the U.N. General Assembly next week.

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said on Monday Washington had received the application, calling the move "deplorable, cynical and hugely inappropriate".

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens)