Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
KHARTOUM Sudan said on Tuesday it had applied for a U.S. visa for President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, despite the International Criminal Court arrest warrant out against him over charges of masterminding genocide and war crimes in Darfur.
Sudan's government said the visa would let the president attend the U.N. General Assembly next week.
The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said on Monday Washington had received the application, calling the move "deplorable, cynical and hugely inappropriate".
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.