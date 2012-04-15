Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
BRUSSELS The U.N.'s secretary general urged the Syrian government on Sunday to maintain its fragile ceasefire, as activists said government forces pressed on with their attacks on the opposition stronghold of Homs.
"I urge again in the strongest possible terms that this cessation of violence must be kept," Ban Ki-Moon said at a meeting with Belgium's Prime Minister Elio di Rupo.
Speaking about Iran, he said Tehran had to prove its nuclear programme was peaceful, adding that it had not yet done so.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; writing by Claire Davenport Editing by Maria Golovnina)
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
WASHINGTON A White House official launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration on Sunday, calling its ruling a "judicial usurpation of power."
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.