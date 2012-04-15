BRUSSELS The U.N.'s secretary general urged the Syrian government on Sunday to maintain its fragile ceasefire, as activists said government forces pressed on with their attacks on the opposition stronghold of Homs.

"I urge again in the strongest possible terms that this cessation of violence must be kept," Ban Ki-Moon said at a meeting with Belgium's Prime Minister Elio di Rupo.

Speaking about Iran, he said Tehran had to prove its nuclear programme was peaceful, adding that it had not yet done so.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; writing by Claire Davenport Editing by Maria Golovnina)