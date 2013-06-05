German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a news briefing after talks with his Portuguese counterpart Vitor Gaspar at the finance ministry in Berlin, May 22 , 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

ROME The finance and labour ministers of Germany, France, Italy and Spain will meet in Rome on June 14 to discuss how to tackle youth unemployment, the Italian prime minister's office said.

The issue is high on the agenda of a European Union summit taking place in Brussels on June 27-28.

Joblessness among Europeans below the age of 25 has risen steeply, notably in the south of the continent, during austerity programmes. It is now above 40 percent in Italy and Portugal, above 50 percent in Spain and above 60 percent in Greece.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned last week that failure to win the battle against youth unemployment could tear Europe apart.

At the Rome meeting the ministers will discuss how to co-ordinate finance and labour policies at national and EU level, the statement from Letta's office said.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by John Stonestreet)