MILAN The management of Italy's Alitalia is reviewing the lossmaking airline's industrial plan, the chief executive of one of its key lenders, UniCredit, said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of UniCredit's results presentation, Federico Ghizzoni said he had no indication yet of whether top shareholder Air France-KLM would participate in a 300 million euro ($402.23 million) capital increase.

Shareholders have until midnight on Thursday to decide whether to participate in Alitalia's cash call.

Alitalia said earlier on Monday that it had called a board meeting for Wednesday, but declined to comment on the agenda for the meeting or whether a revision to the company's industrial plan would be discussed. ($1 = 0.7459 euros)

