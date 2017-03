AS Roma midfielder Miralem Pjanic (15) is congratulated for his long goal by forward Francesco Totti (10) in the second half against Manchester United at Sports Authority Field. Jul 26, 2014; Denver, CO, USA;Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

MILAN Italian bank UniCredit has agreed to sell its entire stake in the holding company controlling soccer club AS Roma to U.S. investor James Pallotta for 33 million euros(26.31 million pounds), the companies involved said in a statement.

Under the terms of the deal, Pallotta's vehicle AS Roma SPV LLP increases its stake in NEEP Roma Holding SpA, the holding that controls the club, to 100 percent, the statement said.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)