Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
MILAN Italy's biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) sees no need to review its business plan due to slower-than-expected growth figures for Italy, the lender's CEO said on Tuesday.
"There is no need and we do not see any reason to review the business plan in the light of the (growth) data that will come out tomorrow on Italy," Federico Ghizzoni said during a press conference.
Preliminary Italian GDP data is due to be released on Wednesday.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.