Oil prices fall as Libya's output rebound boosts supply
LONDON Oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rebound in Libyan crude production combined with an increase in U.S. drilling to signal the potential for increased supply.
MILAN UniCredit (CRDI.MI) expects its core capital ratio to recover in the next few months after it fell in the fourth quarter of 2014 due to the impact of the rouble devaluation, the bank's chief executive said on Wednesday ruling out a cash call.
CEO Federico Ghizzoni said the impact of the rouble devaluation on the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which fell to 10 percent at the end of December from 10.4 percent three months earlier, totalled 950 million euros.
He said he expected the ratio to rebound thanks to profits and the positive impact of deals such as the combination of UniCredit's Pioneer unit with Santander's asset management business.
"There is absolutely no need for a capital increase," Ghizzoni told reporters.
He also said the bank's board had approved the sale of its UCCMB bad loan unit to Fortress Investments (FIG.N), and the deal will be signed shortly.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za)
LONDON Oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rebound in Libyan crude production combined with an increase in U.S. drilling to signal the potential for increased supply.
LONDON - Growth in Britain's construction industry slowed slightly in March, adding to signs that the economy has lost some of its strong momentum of late last year when it defied the shock of the Brexit vote, a survey showed on Tuesday.