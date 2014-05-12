MILAN UniCredit is confident it will pass a Europe-wide health check of banks without needing additional capital, its Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday.

"Up to now we maintain a good level of confidence that the process will be successfully completed," Ghizzoni told analysts in a conference call after Italy's biggest bank by assets reported first-quarter results.

He said criteria published by the European Banking Authority for a stress test of lenders were more favourable than expected on the real estate front, while the bank "was looking with attention" at the impact of its exposure to eastern Europe.

