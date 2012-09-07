CERNOBBIO, Italy There is no reason for Italy to apply for EU aid, the chief executive of UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI), the country's biggest bank by assets, told Reuters TV on Friday.

In an interview on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business forum on the shores of Lake Como in northern Italy, Federico Ghizzoni also said his bank was not considering buying more Italian government bonds at this stage.

His comments came a day after the European Central Bank (ECB) said it was ready to purchase unlimited amounts of bonds, of up to three-years' maturity, of countries that request a European bailout and which fulfil strict policy conditions.

Asked whether he expected Italy, the euro-zone's third-biggest economy, to have to ask for EU help, Ghizzoni said: "I don't see any reason for that."

Ghizzoni said ECB President Mario Draghi's bond-buying announcement was clearly positive for the euro zone, but added it would not immediately prompt UniCredit to restart buying domestic sovereign debt.

"We are not considering this option. There is no change in our policy for now," said Ghizzoni, whose bank held 41 billion euros (32.3 billion pounds) of Italian government bonds at the end of June.

The banker said he did not expect the next Italian government to diverge from the reform path of unelected Prime Minister Mario Monti.

AUSTERITY MEASURES

Monti, an economist who was appointed a year ago as Italy teetered on the brink of financial collapse, is due to step down in the spring when the country holds a general election.

With little visibility on who may become Italy's next leader and with anti-euro populism on the rise, some economists warn Italy may turn its back on reforms and tough austerity measures.

"There is not much space to change policy," Ghizzoni said. "I am pretty confident that what Monti is doing will continue."

Turning to top Italian investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), in which Unicredit is the largest investor, Ghizzoni said Mediobanca's board was giving "100 pct" support to CEO Alberto Nagel, under investigation over the controversial merger of Italian insurers Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI and Unipol (UNPI.MI).

Yet Mediobanca, which sits at the centre of a web of Italian financial holdings, needed to improve its performance, he said.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of European financial ministers in Cyprus next week, Ghizzoni said he personally supported the introduction of a single banking supervision system for all euro-zone banks.

"If we put all banks under the same supervision mechanism, that would ensure a level playing field. And it's not only large banks that pose systemic risks," he said.

(Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by David Holmes)