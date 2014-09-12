A logo of UniCredit is seen in downtown Milan, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN UniCredit (CRDI.MI), the biggest shareholder in Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), said on Friday the reappointment of Alberto Nagel at the helm of the Italian investment bank was not under discussion after a report that he may not be confirmed as CEO.

"For us Nagel is not under discussion," UniCredit's CEO Federico Ghizzoni, whose bank has 8.8 percent of Mediobanca, told reporters.

Mediobanca's board is coming up for renewal at a shareholder meeting on October 28. On Sept. 29 a meeting of core shareholders is expected to draw up a joint list of board nominees.

