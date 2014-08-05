MILAN UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Italy's biggest bank by assets, has reimbursed 10 billion euros (9.99 billion pounds) of cheap European Central Bank funds in the second quarter of this year, according to slides to its earnings presentation.

This means UniCredit has so far reimbursed 17.1 billion euros of cheap three-year funds borrowed from the ECB during the euro zone crisis out of a total of 26 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7472 Euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, Writing by Lisa Jucca)