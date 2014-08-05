Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
MILAN UniCredit's (CRDI.MI) investment banking head Jean Pierre Mustier is to leave Italy's biggest bank by assets at the end of the year and will be replaced by Gianni Franco Papa, currently at the helm of the lender's eastern European division, the bank said on Tuesday.
Mustier, a former investment banking chief at France's Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) who had worked around the globe, had joined UniCredit in March 2011.
UniCredit did not specify the reason for Mustier's departure, but an insider said the banker was leaving to pursue other interests.
Papa, 58, has spent his entire professional life at UniCredit, holding several senior positions in Italy and abroad.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.