LONDON Consumer goods group Unilever Plc/NV (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) on Monday agreed to sell its Ragu and Chicken Tonight sauce brands in the UK and Ireland, which had combined sales of around 20 million pounds in 2010, to privately-owned food group Symington's.

The two brands will remain under Unilever's ownership in all other markets, such as in North America and the Netherlands, while the Anglo-Dutch group will focus on its Bertolli sauce brand within the UK and Ireland. No price for the deal was disclosed.

Symington's, which owns the Golden Wonder snack brand and is based in Leeds in northern England, said the deal will boost its annual turnover to around 150 million pounds. (Reporting by David Jones)