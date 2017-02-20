Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a press conference with her counterpart from Italy Paolo Gentiloni (not shown) at Number 10 Downing Street in London, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's (KHC.O) decision to withdraw its $143 billion (£114.8 billion) bid for Unilever (ULVR.L), her spokesman said on Monday.

On Sunday, the Financial Times reported that May, who previously criticised Kraft's 2010 acquisition of another British firm, had ordered officials to examine the proposed deal and whether it merited government intervention.

"I think the issue of the withdrawal from the Unilever deal by Kraft is an issue you should put to Kraft. Number 10 wasn't involved in it," the spokesman told reporters.

"The simple fact is that the bid has been withdrawn so I don't have a view on a bid that doesn't exist."

