Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
LONDON Unilever will launch its previously announced share buyback programme on Friday, with plans to purchase 1.5 billion to 2.5 billion euros worth of London-listed shares, and the balance of the 5 billion euro programme on its Dutch shares.
The buyback will end no later than 15 December, the company said on Thursday.
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
HAMBURG, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Britain might end up following the example of other islands in the European Union with low tax rates when it quits the bloc.