LONDON Consumer goods maker Unilever (ULVR.L) expects only a 5 percent lift to turnover this year from currency rates, down from expectations of a 6 to 8 percent lift.

Unilever's new chief financial officer, Graeme Pitkethly, told Reuters the new forecast was based on current spot rates, including the weaker euro and stronger U.S. dollar.

Economic conditions are worsening in many markets, but overall, he said the picture "was not getting any better, and not getting any worse".

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)