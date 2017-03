LONDON Consumer products giant Unilever is not changing its strategy in emerging markets, its chief executive said on Tuesday, despite an economic slowdown last year that crimped consumer demand.

Growth in emerging markets remains well above that in developed markets, CEO Paul Polman said on a conference call.

Polman added that developed markets, which include the United States, have not seen any pick up in consumer demand despite improving economic indicators.

