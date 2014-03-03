LONDON Consumer goods company Unilever (ULVR.L) is seeking bidders for its Ragu pasta sauce business, Bloomberg said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Unilever, which recently sold its Wish-Bone salad dressings, Skippy peanut butter and Peperami meat snacks, has commissioned Morgan Stanley to sell Ragu, which could fetch as much as $2 billion (1.2 billion pounds), according to the Bloomberg report.

No one at Unilever or Morgan Stanley was immediately available to comment.

The company, which also makes Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, has said it is in the process of selling underperforming assets.

