BERLIN/FRANKFURT Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) has stopped delivering to insolvent German drugstore chain Schlecker, a spokesman for the consumer goods company said.

"As long as the situation is unclear, we have to hold off," spokesman Konstantin Bark told Reuters, adding Unilever would not resume deliveries until Schlecker's insolvency administrator has ensured goods will be paid for.

"But we expect that the situation will be cleared up and Schlecker will have the opportunity to survive on the market via an insolvency," he said.

Schlecker, Germany's biggest drugstore chain, is seeking protection from its creditors, putting about 30,000 jobs at risk as struggling European businesses find it increasingly hard to secure funds against a gloomy economic backdrop.

Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE), the German maker of Nivea skin cream, declined to comment on whether it was still making deliveries to Schlecker.

A spokesman for German consumer goods company Henkel (HNKG_p.DE), whose brands include Persil in Germany, Schwarzkopf hair products and Pritt stick glue, told Spiegel Online that sales made before the insolvency filing was made, were insured.

"Financially, the default of Schlecker would not affect us," spokesman Wulf Klueppelholz told the website.

