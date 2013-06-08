Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett talks with a shareholder before the company's annual meeting in Omaha May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

MILAN Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) is interested in buying assets that Italian insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI) must sell as part of a merger with peer Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

The paper said Berkshire was eying commercial assets belonging to Milano Assicurazioni ADMI.MI, a unit controlled by Fondiaria.

Unipol has been forced by Italy's anti-trust authority to sell portfolio assets with premiums totalling around 1.7 billion euros (1.4 billion pounds) as part of its rescue of the Fondiaria-SAI group.

The merger, which will create Italy's No. 2 insurer, is expected to close by the end of the year.

Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri said in May there had been 10-15 expressions of interest for the assets, including from Allianz (ALVG.DE), Axa (AXAF.PA), Aviva (AV.L) and Zurich ZURN.VX.

Insurance accounted for roughly a quarter of Berkshire's revenues in 2012. Buffett's investments are viewed by many investors as a seal of approval from one of the world's most respected businessmen.

Non-binding offers for the Unipol assets are expected next Friday, Il Sole said.

Neither Unipol nor Berkshire Hathaway Inc were immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)