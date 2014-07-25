British water supplier United Utilities Group Plc reported a rise in revenue for the April 1-July 24 period, reflecting a rise in regulated prices.

The company, whose tariffs are capped by regulator Ofwat, did not report revenue numbers but said it expected "good underlying financial performance" for the year.

United Utilities said it intended to continue its policy of targeting annual dividend growth of 2 percent above the rate of retail price inflation through to at least 2015.

