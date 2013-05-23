LONDON United Utilities (UU.L), Britain's largest listed water utility, reported full-year net profit down 9.3 percent due to a decrease in deferred taxation credits.

Revenue was up 4.5 percent to 1.64 billion pounds as a result of regulated price increases, which was partially offset by reduced volumes and the ongoing impact of customers switching to meters.

The company proposes to increase final dividend by 7.2 percent to 22.88 pence per ordinary share, taking the total dividend for 2012/13 to 34.32 pence.

It said it intended to continue its policy of targeting dividend growth of two percent per year above the rate of retail prices index inflation through to at least 2015.

