United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) said it expected to release more details about the hospitalisation of its chief executive officer, Oscar Munoz, later on Monday or on Tuesday.

Munoz, 56, suffered a heart attack last Thursday less than two months after becoming CEO of United, the second largest U.S. airline by capacity, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The company said on Monday it will finish the "corporate governance process" brought about by Munoz's hospitalisation, but did not elaborate or say whether it would replace him on an interim basis.

United did not inform investors of Munoz's hospitalisation until the Wall Street Journal reported it on Friday, saying only that he had been hospitalised the day before, and that it would provide "further details as appropriate."

The company remained silent on Munoz's condition through the weekend.

It was not immediately clear if Munoz would speak on United's third-quarter earnings conference call scheduled for Thursday morning. It is typically led by the CEO.

Munoz's hospitalisation interrupted his efforts to rebuild morale at United, which has struggled with late flight arrivals and strained relations with unions.

Munoz spent his first month on the job traversing the United States in marathon meetings with workers and flyers for input on how to improve the airline. Unions have welcomed Munoz, hoping his high energy would allow the company to conclude contracts with flight attendants and maintenance workers that have been stalled for years.

United's failure to promptly announce Munoz's hospitalisation or provide details has raised concerns about whether the company was disclosing enough to investors.

John Coffee, a professor specializing in corporate governance issues at Columbia University's law school, has said United has an obligation to disclose material developments. "It is the obligation of the company to keep the market informed of material developments and this seems clearly material to me," he said.

Just last month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) CEO Lloyd Blankfein disclosed that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. He informed the board of directors the day he received the diagnosis, and disclosed it publicly the following day.

UAL's shares rose 1.8 percent to $56.95 in early afternoon trading.

If UAL does decide to name an interim CEO, one top candidate could be James Compton, the airline's vice chairman and chief revenue officer, a former U.S. airline executive said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

