United Airlines flight attendants hold placards to petition the company to improve their pay packages and working conditions in Hong Kong Airport April 6,2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Flight attendant leaders of United Airlines accepted the terms of tentative agreement with the airlines regarding their contract and will send it to 15,000 United Flight attendants for a vote, Association of Flight Attendants AFA.L said in a statement.

Flight attendants of United Airlines, a unit of United Continental Holdings (UAL.N), have been hoping for a single contract with Continental and Continental Micronesia, AFA president at United Airlines, Greg Davidowitch said.

Details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"This tentative agreement addresses the priorities United Flight Attendants expressed to the negotiating committee and provides much needed relief to our community who have been working under a bankruptcy-imposed contract," Davidowitch said.

Meetings to review the terms for a vote and to answer flight attendants' questions will be held the Association said.

United Airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December 2002 and emerged out of bankruptcy in 2006. It later merged with Continental Airlines in 2010, but continues to operate separately from Continental, while it works to integrate operations.

The company still needs to integrate its labour forces such as pilots and flight attendants. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)