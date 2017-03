Bottles of Diageo's Smirnoff Whipped Cream (L) and Fluffed Marshmallow flavored vodkas which were recently launched in the U.S. are seen in this picture taken December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Drinks group Diageo's (DGE.L) mandatory tender offer to buy up to 26 percent of shares in India's United Spirits (UNSP.NS) will start on April 10 and end on April 26, a manager for the deal said on Friday.

The price for the tender offer to United Spirits shareholders will remain at 1,440 rupees (£17.06) a share, JM Financial said in a notice to the Bombay Stock Exchange. United Spirits shares were trading at 1,841 rupees on Friday.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Mumbai; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)