MUMBAI Shares in United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS) rose as much as 6.1 percent on hopes Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya's company was nearing a deal to sell a stake to Diageo (DGE.L), with sources telling Reuters an announcement could be made as early as Friday.

Other shares of Mallya's UB Group gained, with debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) up 4.7 percent as of 0356 GMT, while United Breweries (UBBW.NS) rose 3.3 percent.

Shares in United Spirits rose 3.3 percent to 1,387 rupees. They earlier touched a high of 1,425 rupees.

(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)