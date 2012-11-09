How do you say deja vu in Greek?
(This Feb 17 story adds dropped letter 's' in first paragraph)
MUMBAI Shares in United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS) rose as much as 6.1 percent on hopes Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya's company was nearing a deal to sell a stake to Diageo (DGE.L), with sources telling Reuters an announcement could be made as early as Friday.
Other shares of Mallya's UB Group gained, with debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) up 4.7 percent as of 0356 GMT, while United Breweries (UBBW.NS) rose 3.3 percent.
Shares in United Spirits rose 3.3 percent to 1,387 rupees. They earlier touched a high of 1,425 rupees.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.
MUNICH German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Saturday that the euro was too low for Germany but made clear that Berlin had no power to address this "problem" because monetary policy was set by the independent European Central Bank.