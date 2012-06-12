Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) said it was selling $1 billion in equity units to help fund the cash part of its $16.5 billion takeover of Goodrich Corp GR.N.
The company is offering 20 million equity units consisting of common shares and notes, it said in a regulatory filing.
United Tech said underwriters would also have an option to buy an additional $100 million of equity units.
The company has offered to sell assets to secure EU approval for the Goodrich purchase, its largest deal in a decade, Reuters reported on Monday.
United Tech, the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, announced plans to buy aircraft components maker Goodrich in September 2011. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore)
LONDON Buyout firm Blackstone Group and insurer Prudential are the preferred bidders for about 12.5 billion pounds in mortgages made by failed British lender Bradford & Bingley, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.