United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, raised the bottom end of its 2013 earnings forecast on Tuesday, citing its growing confidence after a jump in aerospace orders and bigger cost cuts.

However, the company, which also makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Black Hawk helicopters, also said revenue would be at the lower end of its forecast of $64 billion (41.6 billion pounds) to $65 billion for this year.

The conglomerate said orders for large commercial engine parts rose 65 percent in the second quarter, largely because of last year's $16.5 billion acquisition of parts maker Goodrich, the largest in United Tech's history.

The buyout, though criticized as expensive at the time, has helped United Tech become the preeminent supplier of parts to aerospace customers, offering a suite of services previously supplied by many rivals.

Roughly 65 percent of an airplane's components now come from United Tech, estimates William Blair & Co analyst Nick Heymann.

While cost cuts do factor into the new forecast, Wall Street has largely focused on the growing aerospace market share, sending United Tech stock up 25 percent so far this year.

"The big thing for me was the jump in orders for replacement parts for engines," said Edward Jones analyst Christian Hayes. "That's a very profitable business."

The company gained an edge last week when rival General Electric Co (GE.N) won U.S. antitrust approval for its $4.3 billion buyout of Avio's aviation business only by promising not to interfere with the Italian plane component maker's development of a key engine component for United Tech.

The agreement, which allows United Tech to place staff at the Avio facility once the merger closes, effectively means GE will be building a key part for one of United Tech's jet engines.

FORECAST AND CUTS

United Tech posted second-quarter income of $1.56 billion, or $1.70 per share, compared with $1.33 billion, or $1.62 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.57 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $16 billion. Analysts expected $16.37 billion.

United Tech raised the low end of its 2013 earnings forecast to $6.00 a share from $5.85 while keeping the high end at $6.15.

Wall Street expects 2013 profit of $6.11 per share.

United Tech also raised its cost cut estimate for 2013 to $450 million from $350 million.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)