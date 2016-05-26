British water utility United Utilities Group Plc (UU.L) said its full-year underlying operating profit fell 9 percent, hurt by new regulatory price controls.

United Utilities, the largest of Britain's three publicly-listed water suppliers by market value, said underlying operating profit fell to 604.1 million pounds for the year to March 31 from 664.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which supplies water across Cheshire, Lancashire and Cumbria, said revenue rose marginally to 1.73 billion pounds, helped by higher-than-expected volumes.

(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)