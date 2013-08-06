HELSINKI Finland's UPM-Kymmene UPM1V.HE, the world's biggest graphic paper maker, announced new cost cuts on Tuesday and hinted it would be open to mergers or acquisitions after earlier efforts failed to pull its paper business out of the red.

Shares in UPM jumped more than 8 percent after the company said it aimed for new cuts of around 140 million euros (120.4 million pounds) a year, which analysts said almost certainly meant layoffs at one of Finland's biggest employers.

It has already tried to tackle a decline in European paper demand with mill shutdowns and consolidation in addition to job cuts. In January, it said it would slash 90 million euros in costs by closing paper machines and cutting 860 jobs.

Europe's paper industry has suffered for years from consumers' growing preference for digital publications over print. Demand for publication paper fell 5 percent in the first half of the year and prices were down 7 percent from a year ago.

Graphic paper is the industry term for a wide group of paper grades that include newsprint, magazine paper and copy paper. UPM, a leader in the segment by revenue, employs around 22,000 people having cut around 10,000 jobs in the past decade.

Chief Executive Jussi Pesonen declined to elaborate on job cuts, but some analysts expected more than a thousand workers could lose their jobs as the company said the latest cuts would not involve any mill or machine shutdowns.

"The targeted savings are very large, it must mean major measures," said Mika Heikkila, portfolio manager at asset management firm Taaleritehdas. His fund owned 0.13 percent of UPM's shares at the end of July.

Pesonen said the group was seeking to "simplify its business portfolio and uncover the value of assets" - a statement analysts read as a willingness to pursue M&A deals.

"Effectively, they are opening up to M&A activity... and this opens up several options for them," said Cheuvreux analyst Mikael Jafs.

NEEDS MUST

Analysts have said Europe's paper industry, battered by the global debt crisis and a shift to online media, may need to move beyond piecemeal solutions and seek more outright company mergers.

Another Finnish paper manufacturer, Stora Enso (STERV.HE), recently announced a plan to cut 200 million euros of annual costs by reducing about 2,500 jobs.

UPM's quarterly results earlier on Tuesday showed its paper unit, which accounted for over 60 percent of the group's second-quarter sales, was still stuck 16 million euros in the red.

More than 70 percent of the group's quarterly profits, which fell to 138 million euros from 144 million in the previous quarter, came from its pulp unit which operates four pulp mills in Finland and Uruguay.

UPM said it would focus more on such profitable areas, also including other side businesses in producing labels and energy as well as the Chinese market in general. Various projects along with the cost drive will help to lift profit by a total of around 400 million euros, it said.

Shares in the company closed up 8.5 percent at 9.10 euros. In June, they fell to a four-year closing low around 7.30 euros.

($1 = 0.7553 euros)

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, Editing by Ritsuko Ando and Patrick Graham)