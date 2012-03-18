Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
LONDON United Parcel Service (UPS) (UPS.N) has agreed a deal to buy Dutch rival TNT Express TNTE.AS after raising its last 4.9-billion-euro (4.07 billion pounds) offer, two people familiar with the talks said.
The U.S. package-delivery firm is expected to offer around 9.5 euros a share, or 5.1 billion euros, to win over TNT Express's shareholders after its previous bid of 9 euros a share was rejected.
The deal is to be announced on Monday.
UPS, which had to update on the status of the talks four week after its initial approach under Dutch law, said on Friday that it remained interested in buying TNT Express but needed more time.
Sources close to TNT and UPS had told Reuters the parties had yet to reach an agreement on price, as TNT's poor results had made a compromise harder to reach.
A tie-up between the two groups would give UPS a significant presence in Europe, putting it in a stronger position to compete with German rival DHL.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said insider trading allegations against him would prove unfounded, given he had no role in determining the timing of his share purchases ahead of the announcement of merger plans with the London Stock Exchange .
LONDON Britain's Cobham missed a profit target that had already been repeatedly lowered and took a charge on a troubled contract with Boeing, capping "an incredibly turbulent and disappointing year" for the defence and aerospace group.