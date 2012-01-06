The Dutch government has appointed Credit Suisse CSGN.VX to advise on a potential sale of its stake in UK-based uranium-enrichment company Urenco, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper cited people familiar with the situation as saying the move is aimed at pushing forward a possible sale of the nuclear fuel manufacturer valued at more than 3 billion euros (2.5 billion pounds).

Credit Suisse's appointment was made before Christmas following a decision by the British government last year to sell its one-third stake of Urenco.

The remaining share of Urenco is owned by the Dutch government and two German power utilities, EON (EONGn.DE) and RWE (RWEG.DE), which together own 33 percent of the company.

People familiar with the situation, cited by the FT, said the German utilities have lined up Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) to advise on their options but added that shareholders have not yet decided to sell.

The UK has yet to hire advisers, though one person close to the process, cited in the FT article, believed financial advisers could be appointed in the next few months.

French nuclear group Areva is also eyeing a stake in Urenco and has asked bank Nomura to look into acquiring a stake.

None of the parties involved could be reached for immediate comment.

