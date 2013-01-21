LONDON Britain is considering a sale of its stake in Urenco, the nuclear fuel producer formed by the British, German and Dutch governments in the 1970s, a spokesman for the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills said on Monday.

The spokesman said the government was discussing its options with Urenco's other shareholders but that no formal position had been taken yet. He declined to comment on the level of interest the government had received from any bidders.

Several sources said there is already strong interest for Urenco, one of just a handful of companies able to enrich uranium into fuel for nuclear reactors.

An industry source close to the deal told Reuters that French nuclear reactor builder Areva (AREVA.PA) is very keen to buy into Urenco and that it has appointed Nomura to advise it.

The source said Areva had expressed an interest, but not made a bid or any substantive approach as the process has not yet formally opened.

Areva said it refused to comment on market rumours.

A financial markets source close to the discussions said that private equity houses KKR and CVC are also interested in striking a deal for Urenco.

On Sunday, the Sunday Times reported that Japanese group Toshiba, which owns U.S. nuclear reactor builder Westinghouse Electric, is also weighing a bid for Urenco.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Karolin Schaps and Geert De Clercq; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)