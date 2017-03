MOSCOW Russia said on Friday clashes in which at least one person was killed in eastern Ukraine showed the Ukrainian authorities had lost control and that Moscow reserved the right to protect compatriots there.

"Russia is aware of its responsibility for the lives of compatriots and fellow citizens in Ukraine and reserves the right to take people under its protection," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

