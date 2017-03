MOSCOW Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday told his U.S. counterpart Chuck Hagel Russia is "seriously concerned" over NATO's increased activity near its borders, the state RIA news agency sited a defence ministry statement as saying.

In a telephone conversation between the two ministers, Shoigu also said a ceasefire was needed in eastern Ukraine to allow for a humanitarian corridor and the delivery of aid, the agency said.

