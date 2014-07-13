Engineering design firm AECOM Technology Corp (ACM.N) on Sunday said it would pay about $4 billion (2.33 billion pounds) in cash and stock to acquire URS Corp URS.N, an engineering and construction services company, to create a combined company with about $19 billion in annual sales and more than 95,000 employees.

AECCOM, in a release, said it would pay $56.31 in cash and stock for URS, which would represent an 8 percent premium over URS' closing share price on Friday of $52.02. Including assumption of URS debt, the enterprise value of the deal is $6 billion.

Reuters reported on Friday that URS had held talks with industry rivals and buyout firms about a potential sale.

(In first paragraph corrects terms of deal to show $4 billion is being paid in cash and stock)

