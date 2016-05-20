The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

HOUSTON Oil firm Royal Dutch Shell RDsa.L was awarded this week a tender to sell 1 million barrels of Nigerian Bonny Light crude to Uruguay's state-run company ANCAP for delivery July 19-23 at Jose Ignacio port, traders said on Friday.

This is the second tender in a row that Shell has won to supply Uruguay with crude. It previously won one with an offer combining Bonny Light and Brazilian Sapinhoa crude for June delivery.

The prices agreed were not immediately known.

Since Venezuela stopped exporting medium crude to Uruguay last year for its 50,000-barrel-per-day La Teja refinery, the country has increased purchases of other grades.

This year it has received Nigeria's Bonny Light, Escravos, and Erha, Angola's Nemba and North Sea's Ekofisk crude, according to traders and Thomson Reuters Trade Flows data.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)