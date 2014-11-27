MONTEVIDEO Uruguayans vote in a presidential election runoff on Sunday with leftist ruling coalition candidate Tabare Vazquez expected to win by a comfortable margin.

Opinion polls show Vazquez, who led the cattle-farming country in 2005-2010, with about 54 percent support and his challenger, Luis Lacalle Pou of the National Party, trailing by about 14 percentage points.

Here are details of the two candidates and their policies.

TABARE VAZQUEZ, RULING "BROAD FRONT"

In his first term as president, the centre-leftist Vazquez was popular for his mix of strong social welfare programs with pro-business economic policies.

Uruguayan law prohibits presidents from seeking consecutive terms. Vazquez's successor was Jose Mujica, a former guerrilla fighter and ally in the leftist Broad Front coalition.

Vazquez has opposed Mujica's legalization of abortion but backed other social reforms, including a law legalizing the production, distribution and use of marijuana. Two-thirds of Uruguayans oppose the reform but it did not derail his campaign.

Vazquez has promised to improve conditions for the most vulnerable, including a program to sponsor full-time carers of sick relatives.

He pledges to maintain Mujica's tight monetary policy but has not detailed how he would rein in inflation, which stands at 9 percent.

Vazquez plans to increase spending on education but cut the above-target fiscal deficit, which stands at 3.3 percent of gross domestic product, by reducing wasteful spending. He has ruled out new taxes or a sharp fiscal adjustment.

LUIS LACALLE POU, NATIONAL PARTY

Lacalle Pou is a 41-year-old lawyer and lawmaker touted as the fresh face of Uruguayan politics who has strived to rid the centre-right National Party of its stuffy image.

He tapped into a vein of discontent towards Mujica's social reforms but won fewer votes than expected in the first round and has failed to significantly cut into Vazquez's lead.

If he were to pull off a shock victory, Lacalle Pou says he would try to reverse much of Uruguay's pioneering marijuana law.

Lacalle Pou says taming inflation is a priority and that he would curb fiscal spending. He says he would reduce the fiscal deficit by 1.5 percentage points, partly through greater efficiency at state-run firms.

He would encourage the creation of more savings instruments in pesos to continue de-dollarizing the economy and is also promising tax relief, including the abolishment of a tax on pensions.

(Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Kieran Murray)