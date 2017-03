MONTEVIDEO Uruguay's opposition candidate Luis Lacalle Pou conceded defeat to leftist Tabare Vazquez in a speech to supporters after Sunday's presidential runoff vote.

"A few minutes ago I rang Dr Tabare Vazquez to acknowledge that he triumphed legitimately in these elections, to congratulate him and to wish him the best of success," Lacalle Pou said.

(Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Editing by Richard Lough and Phil Berlowitz)