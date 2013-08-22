A man holds his briefcase while waiting in line during a job fair in Melville, New York July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits held near a six-year low last week and U.S. manufacturing activity hit a five-month high this month, suggesting the economy is starting to find firmer footing.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits climbed 13,000 to 336,000, just above the level expected by economists in a Reuters poll, Labor Department data showed on Thursday.

Despite the increase, the four-week moving average for claims, a better gauge for labour market trends, fell to its lowest level since November 2007, suggesting the economy was growing enough to fuel steady improvement in the labour market.

"The general point is that claims have fallen in the second half of the year," said Gus Faucher, an economist at PNC Financial Services in Pittsburgh. "We are looking at moderate job growth."

Separately, financial data firm Markit said its "flash," or preliminary, index on factory activity in August rose to 53.9, its best showing since March, from 53.7 in July. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

A sub-index that measures overall output declined to 53.4 from 54.8, its lowest level in three months, suggesting the U.S. economic expansion remains "disappointingly sluggish," Markit chief economist Chris Williamson.

New orders, however, hit a seven-month high and firms took on new workers at their fastest pace in four months.

"Hopefully the faster growth of new orders seen during August will translate into increasingly strong production gains in coming months, and also boost hiring," Williamson added.

The data appeared to have little impact on Wall Street, where U.S. stocks opened higher after economic data was released for Europe and China.

The claims data was collected during the same week the Labor Department surveys employers for its monthly employment report, and the trend hinted that hiring may pick up during August.

At 330,500, the four-week average was about 5 percent lower than it was during the employment report's survey week in July, when employers added a lacklustre 162,000 jobs to payrolls.

A Labor Department analyst said no states had been estimated and there was nothing unusual in the state-level data.

The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring the labour market as it mulls plans to draw down a major economic stimulus program in which it buys long term bonds to keep borrowing costs low.

The U.S. central bank has said it plans to start scaling back on the program this year, and many economists expect the Fed will begin reducing monthly bond purchases next month.

The claims report showed the number of people still receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial week of aid rose 29,000 to about 3 million in the week ended Aug 10.

(Additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson and Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)