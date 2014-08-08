Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
OSLO Seadrill (SDRL.OL), the world's biggest offshore driller by market capitalisation, won a two-year $497 million (296.21 million pounds) contract from ExxonMobil (XOM.N) for one of its newly built rigs, the firm said on Friday.
The deal, which also includes a one-year option, is for work in Nigeria, in support of the ERHA North Phase 2 project, the firm said.
The rig, under construction by Samsung Heavy Industries (010140.KS), will be delivered in September.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
LONDON The head of a British parliamentary committee has asked a regulator to look into media reports, including one by Reuters, about movements in financial markets ahead of economic data releases that raised the possibility of leaks.
SHANGHAI China's central bank raised short-term interest rates on Thursday in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan currency stable after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates overnight.