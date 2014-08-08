OSLO Seadrill (SDRL.OL), the world's biggest offshore driller by market capitalisation, won a two-year $497 million (296.21 million pounds) contract from ExxonMobil (XOM.N) for one of its newly built rigs, the firm said on Friday.

The deal, which also includes a one-year option, is for work in Nigeria, in support of the ERHA North Phase 2 project, the firm said.

The rig, under construction by Samsung Heavy Industries (010140.KS), will be delivered in September.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)