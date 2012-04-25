One dead, two injured after train crash in Luxembourg
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, Missouri A child-abduction alert was issued on Tuesday in St. Louis for a 5-year-old boy who police said was on a waiting list for a heart transplant and is believed to have been taken by his father.
Porter Stone was reported missing from Children's Hospital at 4:20 p.m. local time after his father, with whom he left, called the boy's mother to tell her "he was taking his son," said officer Sherri Bruns of the St. Louis Police Department.
The couple reportedly has been embroiled in a custody dispute over the boy, she said.
The boy was carrying a backpack with a medical intravenous pump and medication that will last 48 hours, Bruns said. He was at the hospital awaiting a transplant, she said, adding, "He is next on the list."
Porter Stone is described as 3-foot-10-inches tall, weighing 44 lbs (20 kg), wearing with a Mohawk-style haircut and dressed in a gray shirt and black-and-white shorts and Spiderman shoes.
Police said the father, Jeffrey Stone, 33, may be driving a black or silver Toyota Corolla with California plates.
SAN FRANCISCO The most consequential legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days, including a U.S. appeals court vote that could reveal some judges who disagree with their colleagues on the bench and support the arguments behind the new president's most controversial executive order.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced a fresh party rebellion on Tuesday after some 40 lawmakers demanded a "crisis" meeting to discuss his fate amid fears a fake work scandal could derail their bid to win the election.