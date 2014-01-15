WASHINGTON The U.S. military has seen a new video of Bowe Bergdahl, the U.S. soldier taken hostage by the Taliban in 2009 and the only known U.S. prisoner of war from the Afghan conflict, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. military had viewed a video showing Bergdahl alive. There was no immediate confirmation of when it was recorded.

The Pentagon declined to confirm the existence of the video. Colonel Steven Warren, a spokesman, said only that the Pentagon was "aware of reports of the video" and that the U.S. military was working to see that Bergdahl comes home safely.

Bergdahl was stationed in Paktika province, a hotbed of militant activity, when he disappeared in unclear circumstances on June 30, 2009, about two months after he got to Afghanistan.

U.S. efforts to secure his freedom have so far failed.

