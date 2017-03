WASHINGTON Five Taliban detainees being released in a deal that freed U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl have left the Guantanamo prison camp in a U.S. C-17 military aircraft and are on their way to Qatar, a U.S. Defence official said on Saturday.

"These five detainees will be transferred to Qatari custody and will be subject to restrictions on their movement and activities," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

